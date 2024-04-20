Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.00

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2024

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 38.40 ($0.48), with a volume of 235106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.40 ($0.48).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.94. The company has a market capitalization of £116.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.88.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,117.65%.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

(Get Free Report)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.