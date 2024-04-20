Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.00

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 38.40 ($0.48), with a volume of 235106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.40 ($0.48).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.94. The company has a market capitalization of £116.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.88.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,117.65%.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

