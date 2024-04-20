Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.03

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 184000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.