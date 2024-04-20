ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in ASML by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Down 3.3 %

ASML stock traded down $29.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $859.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,484. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $958.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $793.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $339.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.31 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

