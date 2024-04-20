Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.69

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and traded as low as $3.67. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 194,028 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

