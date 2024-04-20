AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.9% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.
AT&T Stock Performance
Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,820,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,811,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.72.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
