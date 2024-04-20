AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.17 and last traded at $34.24. Approximately 16,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 17,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.50 million, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000.

About AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

