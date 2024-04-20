BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

BAIC Motor Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

BAIC Motor Company Profile

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and after-sale services passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars.

