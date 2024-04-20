Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,132,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,475,000 after buying an additional 1,318,369 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Bank of America by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,643,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 297,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,273,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,086,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $291.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.