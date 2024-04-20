Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) vs. BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Head-To-Head Review

Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Free Report) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bay National and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay National N/A N/A N/A BancFirst 26.25% 14.85% 1.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bay National and BancFirst’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BancFirst $809.34 million 3.63 $212.46 million $6.12 14.59

Analyst Ratings

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bay National and BancFirst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A BancFirst 1 1 0 0 1.50

BancFirst has a consensus target price of $85.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.23%. Given BancFirst’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BancFirst is more favorable than Bay National.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.7% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Bay National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of BancFirst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bay National has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BancFirst beats Bay National on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bay National

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments. It offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. The company also provides commercial and agricultural non-real estate loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, it engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services to financial institutions and governmental units. Further, the company provides insurance agency services; depository and funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, and other services. It serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

