Beldex (BDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $250.31 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $250.31 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.61 or 0.04785699 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00056732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00024016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009249 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00013095 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,179,280 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,799,280 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

