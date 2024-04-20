Bitcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1,257.41 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,257.41 billion and approximately $1.34 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $63,867.45 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.04 or 0.00762585 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00047911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00104717 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,687,731 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

