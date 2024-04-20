Bitcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1,257.41 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,257.41 billion and approximately $1.34 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $63,867.45 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.04 or 0.00762585 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00047911 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00104717 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,687,731 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
