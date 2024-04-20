Bitcoin Private Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00057156 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00035568 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014307 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000657 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

