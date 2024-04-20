BitShares (BTS) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.33 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $9.33 million and $118,940.10 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001012 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000891 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000666 BTC.

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

