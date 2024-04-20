Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98, RTT News reports. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BX stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.40. 4,161,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.74. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $133.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.31%.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,972,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,244,379,000 after purchasing an additional 880,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,952,000 after acquiring an additional 522,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $510,355,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

