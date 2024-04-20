Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.74.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Blackstone by 826.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

