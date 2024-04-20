Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,966,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,271. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific



Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

