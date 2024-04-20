Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BRE opened at C$13.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.95. The stock has a market cap of C$127.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.29. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 52-week low of C$11.06 and a 52-week high of C$15.93.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

