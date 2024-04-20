Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance
Shares of TSE BRE opened at C$13.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.95. The stock has a market cap of C$127.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.29. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 52-week low of C$11.06 and a 52-week high of C$15.93.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile
