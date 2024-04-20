BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.09

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.09 and traded as high as C$3.18. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 47,796 shares traded.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.15 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

The company has a market cap of C$274.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.05.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

