Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.18

Buhler Industries Inc. (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.18 and traded as high as C$2.24. Buhler Industries shares last traded at C$2.24, with a volume of 145 shares changing hands.

Buhler Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$56.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.28.

Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.81 million for the quarter. Buhler Industries had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 19.18%.

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells agricultural equipment in North America. Its principal products include tractors, bale carriers, grain augers, snow blowers, tillers, finishing mowers, feed processing equipment, tillage equipment, and hay and forage equipment. The company markets its products primarily under the Allied, Farm King, and Versatile brand names through a dealer/distribution network.

