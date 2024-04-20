Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 151,492 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 506.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,492 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $3,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $739,587. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SO traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.15. 6,549,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,214. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.05.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

