Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $36,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,902,000 after buying an additional 142,301,077 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,746,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,413.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 645,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,969,000 after buying an additional 634,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 597.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after buying an additional 624,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.16. 1,367,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,141. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $53.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.