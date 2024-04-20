Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.1% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $8,326,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $19.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $726.31. 3,505,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $690.11 billion, a PE ratio of 125.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $369.76 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $763.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $659.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

