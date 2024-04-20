Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,113 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,693,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,936,782. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.53 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 134.80 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.35.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

