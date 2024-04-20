Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $11 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.75.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock traded down $6.61 on Friday, reaching $146.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,228,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,485. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

