Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $60.90. 720,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,455. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $77.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average of $51.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $214.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie cut MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

View Our Latest Report on MMYT

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.