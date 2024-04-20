Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 76,165.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,099,000 after acquiring an additional 317,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,125.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 342,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,984,000 after acquiring an additional 314,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock traded down $18.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $870.25. 1,354,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $945.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $493.42 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $899.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

