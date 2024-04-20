Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 25,341 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,341 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,241,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,692,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average of $103.37. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

