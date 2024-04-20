Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,868,000 after buying an additional 686,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after acquiring an additional 359,402 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $352.47. 2,470,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,792. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $420.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.41. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.93 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

