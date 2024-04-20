Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Canadian General Investments Price Performance
TSE:CGI opened at C$36.85 on Friday. Canadian General Investments has a 52 week low of C$32.49 and a 52 week high of C$38.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$768.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.53.
Canadian General Investments Company Profile
