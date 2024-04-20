Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

TSE:CGI opened at C$36.85 on Friday. Canadian General Investments has a 52 week low of C$32.49 and a 52 week high of C$38.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$768.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.53.

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

