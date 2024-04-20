Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) traded up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $143.65 and last traded at $143.54. 1,338,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,658,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

