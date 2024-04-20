Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys 307 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.20. 5,055,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,430. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day moving average is $105.10. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $131.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

