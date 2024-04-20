Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 187,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC owned 0.26% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

PFXF traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.99. 401,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,854. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

