Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,221,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Mad River Investors bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,188,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $140,501.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HHH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.19. 445,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.74. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $86.72.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 53.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $335.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.32 million. Analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HHH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

