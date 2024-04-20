Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $958,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.44. 1,116,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,003. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $157.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.36 and a 200 day moving average of $135.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.75%.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.22.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

