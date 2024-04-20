Carmel Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in RH by 81.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RH by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in RH by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE RH traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.41. 491,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,389. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.46. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.29 and a 200 day moving average of $267.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.