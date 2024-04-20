Carmel Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 0.9% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 686,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,590,000 after purchasing an additional 205,982 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 33,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.77. 33,787,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,269,370. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $130.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,970,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,970,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,617,027. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

