Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 165,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.11. 658,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

