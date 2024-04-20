Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.81. 8,816,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,686,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.83 and its 200-day moving average is $154.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

