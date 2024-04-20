Carmel Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 103,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 78,581 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,182,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,168. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 254.35%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.