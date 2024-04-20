Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,848 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,848 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health makes up approximately 0.7% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 322,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 44,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. 5,742,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,223. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

