Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 245 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $19.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $726.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,505,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $690.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $763.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $659.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $369.76 and a 12 month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

