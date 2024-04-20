Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 25,656 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,656 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust makes up about 1.1% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $767,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.38. 1,548,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.44%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

