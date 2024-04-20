Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 700 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 0.8% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,463,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,467,000 after acquiring an additional 108,332 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,800 shares of company stock valued at $21,081,569 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.42. 8,489,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,908,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.