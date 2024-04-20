Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,458 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,107,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,194,000 after purchasing an additional 93,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,463,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,011,000 after purchasing an additional 143,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,754,000 after purchasing an additional 911,454 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,980,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,313,000 after acquiring an additional 193,611 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,126,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,155,000 after acquiring an additional 393,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

BIPC traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.87. 751,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,700. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.