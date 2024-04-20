Carmel Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. Blue Owl Capital comprises about 0.9% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,417,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,894,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,274,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OBDC. B. Riley downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE OBDC traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.54. 2,232,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,581. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

