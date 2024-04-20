Carmel Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.19. 469,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average is $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $110.49.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.95%.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

