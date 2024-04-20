Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,665 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Cars.com worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Cars.com by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $1,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $284,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $284,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $33,725.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,488 shares of company stock worth $654,361. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cars.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.05. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

