Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is Robbins Farley’s 7th Largest Position

Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 2.7% of Robbins Farley’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,808,000 after buying an additional 1,531,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 28,603.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,417,360,000 after buying an additional 1,488,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.6 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.66. 2,929,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,614. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.56.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

