CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $48.20 million and $2.24 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009431 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011410 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001463 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,754.68 or 1.00000926 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010734 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010089 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00100459 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05809758 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $2,512,662.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

