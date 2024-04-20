CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $69.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered CF Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.47.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

CF Industries stock opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in CF Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 926.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 165,808 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CF Industries by 133.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

